LUKOIL Marine Cylinder Oil Approved by MAN and WinGD

May 26, 2017

Photo: Lukoil Marine Lubricants

Ready for the 2020 sulphur cap?

There is a big change in fuels ahead of us and the fuel suppliers are busy looking into several options. However, regardless of whether de-sulphurisation, MGO or distillate blends or any predominantly hydrocarbon blend with a maximum of 0.5 percent sulphur content or a 0.1 percent limit in ECA - “We are ready,” said Stefan Claussen, Technical and Marketing Director of LUKOIL Marine Lubricants.

In order to offer the best possible lubricant solutions in the years leading up to 2020 and beyond, LUKOIL Marine Lubricants launched NAVIGO MCL Extra, a 40 BN marine cylinder oil for distillate, ultra-low Sulphur fuel oil (<0.1 percent S) and low Sulphur heavy fuel oil applications.

NAVIGO MCL Extra has been granted approval for MAN and Wärtsilä (WinGD) engines and complements LUKOIL Marine’s product portfolio for low and ultra-low Sulphur applications, which also comprises NAVIGO MCL Ultra with a BN of 20 suitable for distillate and ultra-low Sulphur fuel oil (<0.1 percent S).

Since NAVIGO MCL Extra also covers low Sulphur HFO applications, it will replace NAVIGO 40 MCL and will from now on be delivered globally instead of NAVIGO 40 MCL.
