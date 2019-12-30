3D Printing for Offshore Wind Turbines Introduced

IT service provider Accucode is partnering up with RCAM Technologies, a specialist in large-scale concrete additive manufacturing, to develop large-scale, 3D printed concrete structures supporting offshore wind turbines.



The partnership with Accucode comes on the heels of a grant announcement. RCAM Technologies recently received $250,000 from the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (COEDIT) through its Advanced Industries Accelerator Grant Program.



The grant was awarded to RCAM Technologies for developing a 3D concrete printed wind turbine foundation that will reduce offshore deployment costs by up to $4M per foundation and $400M per wind plant.



RCAM said it will use the funding to expand its 3D concrete printing capabilities at two partner locations: the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) in Golden and Accucode’s new facility in Colorado Springs.



“This grant will allow us to establish large scale 3D concrete printing capabilities in Colorado and utilize NREL’s world-class testing facilities to advance our technologies,” said Jason Cotrell, CEO of RCAM Technologies.



RCAM will first install a large-scale 3D concrete printing system at NREL where they will begin fabricating the fixed-bottom support structures for offshore wind turbines.



After manufacturing and assembly processes have been tested, the 3D concrete printer will be moved to Colorado Springs for further R&D by Accucode’s 3D printing divisions: Accucode 3D and The 3D Printing Store.



Then, Accucode’s team of engineers and concrete printing experts will use the equipment to develop and test 3D concrete printing for a variety of renewable energy and civil infrastructure applications.



“3D technology is in the process of disrupting how we make everything, including commercial construction. Accucode 3D and The 3D Printing Store are proud to partner with RCAM to lead the way,” said Accucode CEO Kevin Price.