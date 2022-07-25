Marine Link
Tuesday, July 26, 2022
Daewoo Shipbuilding Bags $500m Order

July 25, 2022

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd. reportedly an order for nearly $500 million (649.5 billion won) to build a pair of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers for a European company.

