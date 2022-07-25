Daewoo Shipbuilding Bags $500m Order

Related News

Merchant Vessel Loses Power in Somali Waters

A merchant vessel was towed to safety after losing power in heavy seas off the coast of Somalia.On July 19, the EU's counter…

Energy Opinion: China May End Australian Coal Import Ban

Talk that China may end its unofficial ban on imports of Australian coal is unlikely to result in any significant increase in shipments to the world's

Ukraine, Russia Sign Deal to Reopen Grain Export Ports

Russia and Ukraine signed a landmark deal on Friday to reopen Ukrainian Black Sea ports for grain exports, raising hopes…

Contract Workers at Daewoo Shipyard Reach Deal to End Strike

South Korean contract workers at the country's No.3 shipbuilder agreed on Friday to end their strike after accepting a much…

Trending News

Batteries: Ready to Scale Up

US Becomes Top LNG Exporter in First Half of 2022 -EIA

Satellite Images, Data Show Russian Ship 'Looting' Ukrainian Grain