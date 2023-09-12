Dagenais Hired to Lead Transport Nanuk and the NEAS Group

Transport Nanuk inc. and the NEAS Group Inc. ("NEAS") (Nunavut Eastern Arctic Shipping Inc./Nunavik Eastern Arctic Shipping Inc. /NEAS Inc.), marine services providers specializing in Eastern Arctic marine resupply, announced the appointment of Daniel Dagenais as president and chief executive officer, effective October 10, 2023. A seasoned maritime executive, Dagenais will bring his strategic mindset and strong operational knowledge to the NEAS Group. Dagenais will replace Suzanne Paquin, who announced her decision to retire.

"We are pleased to welcome Mr. Dagenais to the NEAS Group," said Leo Charriere, chairman of the board of Transport Nanuk inc., managing partner of NEAS Group Inc. "His extensive background and profound knowledge of the marine industry will contribute to NEAS's mission to deliver superior customer service in the northern communities that we serve. I thank Suzanne Paquin, president of the NEAS Group for the past 25 years, who will be retiring after a brilliant career. Mrs. Paquin has led the growth of the company through forging strong partnerships with communities, customers and stakeholders and I wish to honor her leadership, her dedication and her legacy."

With 30 years of experience in the maritime industry, Dagenais was most recently vice-president, port performance and sustainability at the Montreal Port Authority, where he oversaw port planning, innovation, marine and security operations.

"Mr. Dagenais is a collaborative leader with a strong commitment to people and communities", said Raymond Mickpegak, chairman of NEAS Group inc. He will be an important asset to NEAS's industry-leading performance to deliver goods to the Arctic communities, while leading our efforts towards a sustainable future."