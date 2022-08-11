Dales Marine Announces Hiring Push

Scottish ship repair, fabrication and engineering service provider Dales Marine Services on Thursday announced plans to grow its workforce to support its expansion.

Mark Massie, HR Manager at Dales Marine, said, "We are pleased to be in a position to market new positions to Dales Marine Services. Attracting candidates for these positions will be invaluable as the company expands."

The vacancies are located at its dry dock facilities in Aberdeen, Leith and Greenock. Current openings include H&S Advisor, Project Coordinators/Estimators, Maritime Project Manager, Stores, and Trade positions.

"Dales Marine provides its employee's career advancement, job security and good working conditions with competitive rates and benefits, additional overtime, and weekend work available. Dales Marine offers a great opportunity to progress a career in the maritime sector, a fast-paced and diverse industry." Massie said.

Recent Long Service Awards to staff for 30 years of service and 25 years bought the Aberdeen team together to mark these presentations, and the team held a barbecue as part of the celebrations recognizing staff's achievements and contribution.

Staff in Aberdeen celebrating a 30 year and 25 year long service awards (Photo: Dales Marine)