Damen Books Canadian Order for Two Fully Electric Ferries

Damen has signed a contract with the City of Toronto in Canada for the delivery of two fully electric ferries.

The electric vessels will operate between the Jack Layton Ferry Terminal in downtown Toronto and the Toronto Islands, a major tourist destination, located in a high traffic area close to the shores of Lake Ontario.

Damen is building the Toronto ferries at its Galati yard in Romania, to a design produced by Quebec-based Concept Naval. The naval architect company has developed the vessel design over the last two years in close cooperation with both the client and with Damen.

The ferries will be 50 meters long with a maximum beam of 13 meters. One of the vessels will transport passengers and vehicles, and the other passengers and bicycles.

“The City of Toronto is taking a big step forward for reduced emissions public transport with these new ferries. Fully electric vessels represent an ideal solution for a short route such as this one, within easy reach of charging infrastructure. We are looking forward to the construction of these ferries and to a successful collaboration with the City of Toronto and Concept Naval,” said Henk Grunstra, Damen’s Product Director Ferries.

The Toronto Ferries will be the 23rd and 24th ferries that Damen has delivered to Canada in the last ten years.