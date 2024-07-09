Damen to Build Sixth Dual-Fuel Hydrogen CSOV for Windcat

Dutch shipbuilder Damen has secured a contract to build the sixth commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) for offshore personnel transfer provider Windcat.

The contract marks the further strengthening of the working relationship between Damen, Windcat and CMB.TECH, working on the 'Elevation Series' of CSOVs.

Windcat will deploy the ‘Elevation Series’ to provide in-field technical and maintenance support to offshore wind farms for up to 30 days at a time.

Damen will build the sixth CSOV at Ha Long Shipyard in Vietnam, where construction of the first five vessels is currently proceeding at various stages. The first CSOV will be delivered early in 2026, according to the Dutch shipbuilder.

“Working closely with CMB.TECH to develop the hydrogen component of this vessel – turning a new technology into a proven technology – is a ground breaker for the industry. And, of course, we appreciate working with Windcat in making the entire series of six vessels effective – the fact that Windcat has ordered this sixth vessel demonstrates their clear vision,” said Joost van der Weiden, Damen’s Sales Manager Benelux.

The ‘Elevation Series’ of CSOV is a result of the close cooperation between the three disciplines of offshore crew transfer services, future-proof fleet owner, and shipbuilding: with the three parties of Windcat, CMB.TECH and Damen bringing their respective expertise to the drawing board.

The final design is for an 87-metre-long vessel that can accommodate 120 people on board. Drawing on input from CMB.TECH, as well as lessons learned from Windcat’s hydrogen-powered Crew Transfer Vessel (CTV), the CSOV will be equipped with dual fuel hydrogen technology.