Damen Completes Work on German Diving Bell Ship

Damen completes work on German Federal Waterways and Shipping Administration (WSV) diving bell ship

Damen Shipyards Group has completed construction and outfitting of a diving bell ship for client FMSW Koblenz (Department Machinery Southwest) / operator WSA Rhine (Waterways and Shipping Office) according to schedule. Following her completion, the vessel has recently undertaken successful river trials.

The on-time completion of the ship comes despite the challenging conditions posed by the coronavirus outbreak. Putting in place robust safety measures, Damen was able to continue work on the project throughout the year, the shipbuilder said.

Gerald Rose, project manager from FMSW said, “In 2018, we awarded the contract for the replacement of the TGS Carl Straat to Dutch shipbuilder Damen. Due to the unique nature of the vessel, this is a particularly challenging project.”

There has been an impact on the project; due to the pandemic, the delivery of the diving equipment to Damen has been delayed. As a result, the diving bell ship will commence operations next summer. Until that time, the ship will wait at Damen Shipyards Gorinchem in the Netherlands. Here, Damen will provide the vessel’s crew with familiarization training in the meantime.

The vessel will succeed the existing Carl Straat, which has been performing her duties since 1963. The successor vessel will draw significantly on the proven design of her predecessor.

The new diving bell ship will operate on the Rhine and its tributaries. She will provide dry conditions, in a pressurized atmosphere, in which personnel can work below the water. Her main scope of work will be the search and recovery of lost cargo and wreckage as well as inspection for construction projects.

The vessel will also be capable of providing barrel anchors in gravelly and rocky areas in order to perform sampling activities.

The vessel features high-performance diesel-electric propulsion compliant with EU Stage V standards, guaranteeing a constant cruising speed of 13 km/h.