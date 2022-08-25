Damen Delivers Cutter Suction Dredge from Stock in 44 Days

Dutch shipbuilding group Damen reports it has delivered a new cutter suction dredge (CSD) to HAC Cranes for an end user in Kuwait.

The stationary CSD650 dredger, named GD4000, was mobilized from stock and outfitted, inspected and delivered from the yard to its final destination, all in just 44 days from contract signature. After some modification work and the installation of some extra onboard options in Kuwait, the dredger will be put into operation by Gulf Dredging.

The CSD650 had been built on speculation at Damen Albwardy’s shipyard in Sharjah, Dubai, and was available for immediate delivery from stock. When the customer expressed the requirement for an immediately available stationary dredger, the CSD650 was put forward and, with the contract signed, began customization using options also available in stock. To address the challenging timing with regard to logistics and supply, the parties collaborated to arrange for the final customization and installation work to be completed in Kuwait after delivery.

This customization process included adding an anchor boom installation, a deck crane and a dredging instrumentation package. Moreover, navigation and communication equipment was added on the customer’s request. The CSD650 is designed to pump up to 7,000 m3/h at a maximum dredging depth of around 18 meters.

“This large dredger has been delivered incredibly fast,” said Boran Bekbulat, Regional Sales Director. “Due to the remarkable cooperation between all parties involved, who were all energized by the urgent requirement for the dredger, all phases of the delivery process went smoothly. The dredger was even towed to Kuwait by the end user itself in record time.”

“The extraordinary timeline of the delivery process has just established another milestone,” Bekbulat added. “The cooperation between all the parties involved was spectacular. We trust that the CSD 650 will meet HAC Cranes’ expectations and that the end user, Gulf Dredging, a regional leader in marine and civil construction, dredging and other offshore works, will find it to be a significant asset for itself and its customers.