Damen Multi Cat 2309 Named Lütt Matten by Havariekommando

On March 12, Havariekommando, Germany’s Central Command for Maritime Emergencies (CCME), held a naming ceremony for its latest vessel, a Damen Multi Cat (MuC) 2309. The vessel, named Lütt Matten, will operate out of Sassnitz on the Baltic island of Rügen, providing emergency response capabilities.

Havariekommando is responsible for performing maritime emergency management in the German Baltic and North Seas. The Damen MuC 2309 is a versatile vessel providing the capability to perform a wide range of duties including transport, monitoring and oil spill recovery. Damen and Havariekommando had signed the contract for the vessel at the end of 2024.

To provide the required versatility, Damen fitted the standard MuC 2309 with a range of options. These included a Lamor oil spill recovery system and oil recovery tanks. Damen integrated these into the vessel. As a result of this, it is not required to store flexible tanks on deck, maximizing the safety of operations and maintaining a free working area.

Other options included installation of a tugger winch, umbilical winch, A-frame, heating system and hydraulic towing pins.

The vessel is named for Lütt Matten, the main character in a children’s storybook written by Benno Pludra about a little boy living in a fishing community on the Baltic coast.