Damen Receives New Orders from Feyz Group in Turkey

Damen Shipyards announced it has received a new order for a Combi Freighter (CF) 5000 and an additional CF 3850 from the Feyz Group in Turkey. The order comes just four weeks after another contract was signed for three CF 3850s.

The new vessels will be built at Damen Yichang Shipyard in China for scheduled delivery at the end 2024.

The Feyz Group is currently renewing its fleet, and Damen's policy of building in series with a standardized and modular design approach enables fast delivery times.

Designed for general cargo like the other models in the Damen Combi Freighter family, the CF 5000 shares many of the core design attributes of the CF 3850. 86.60 meters in length, it has a hold capacity of 7,000 cubic meters and can carry up to 5,080 tonnes of cargo or 164 TEU containers. It also offers the possibility to have four tween decks that can be assembled to form two bulkheads in the hold for even more versatility. Lashing points are provided at all the desired locations and there are container fittings on the tank top and hatches. The tank top is also certified to carry loads up to 15 tonnes per square meter and the vessel has classification approval for dangerous goods and loading aground.

The ABC 6DZC engine type is the same as that in the smaller CF 3850, but in the CF 5000 it runs at higher revolutions per minute: 1000 rpm delivers 1326 kilowatts and this provides all the power needed, according to Damen. The hydrodynamic properties of the hull shapes deliver exceptional performance, the builder added.

Engin Aynaci, the general manager of Feyz Group, said, “Due to the positive market reaction to our recent order from Damen, we have decided not to wait and will proceed with renewing our fleet without wasting any time. With these new orders, we are enhancing the versatility of our fleet, while simultaneously maintaining interchangeability and improving reliability, thanks to Damen’s standardization philosophy.”