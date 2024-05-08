Damen and Siemens Set Up Vessel Financing Facility

Damen Financial Services (DFS) and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) have joined forces to establish a new facility for vessel financing solutions under the name of Damen Ship Lease (DSL).

The DSL facility is now one of the funds of Damen Ship Lease Cooperation which is managed by DFS. It is designed to provide current and prospective ship owners with the ability to expand their fleets by enabling them to acquire state-of-the-art vessels using flexible financing options.

This strategic alliance combines Damen’s expertise in maritime solutions with SFS’ experience in financing the maritime industry.

The lease options offered allow operators in the highly competitive maritime industry to acquire vessels with the latest technology on board, enabling them to renew their fleets to become more sustainable and efficient. Financing is specifically available for workboats such as tugs, fast crew suppliers, Multi Cats, tenders, small ferries and waterbuses.

“We are proud to be expanding our business through this partnership with SFS and glad that we can offer even more clients the option to acquire new Damen vessels. We are particularly happy that this facility will provide vessel operators with broader access to the latest maritime innovations – notably those that will support them in achieving increased sustainability,” said Thijs Verwoerd, Director of DSL.

“We already finance a number of Damen-built vessels for other shipowners, making this partnership a natural progression. Our expertise in the leasing and marine markets, combined with our commitment to customer service, enabled us to structure this finance arrangement. Our Marine Finance offering has come a long way in a short time and having partners like Damen points to a bright future,” added Julian Hobbs, CEO of SFS.