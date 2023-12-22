Damen Studying Zeabuz’s Autonomous Vessel Technology

Dutch shipbuilding conglomerate Damen said it is studying Zeabuz's cutting-edge technology for autonomous sailing in an effort to enable autonomous vessel operations in the coming years.

Norway-based Zeabuz specializes in software for autonomous maritime operations.

"Autonomy holds the potential to revolutionize vessel operations by enhancing safety protocols, optimizing asset effectiveness, and paving the way for the creation of new business models," Damen said. "The industry's growing interest in autonomous and technologically advanced solutions underlines the need for collaboration between advanced knowledge partners."

Damen said the exploration process will encompass rigorous testing, analysis and collaborative endeavors aimed at pinpointing areas where its expertise in systems integration can potentially bolster and enhance Zeabuz's technology.