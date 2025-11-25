Dan-Bunkering US Appoints Christian Vandvig Finnerup as Managing Director

Dan-Bunkering has announced the appointment of Christian Vandvig Finnerup as Managing Director for Dan-Bunkering USA, effective November 1, 2025.

Christian Vandvig Finnerup transitions to the U.S. from Singapore, where he served as Commercial Director at Dan-Bunkering APAC, leading regional growth and strengthening Dan-Bunkering’s offshore and commercial portfolios. Prior to his time in Asia, Christian Vandvig Finnerup headed Offshore Wind, Europe, where he helped shape Dan-Bunkering’s approach to partnership-driven energy solutions.

Throughout his career, Christian Vandvig Finnerup has built a strong track record of establishing customer-focused strategies and translating complex operational needs into practical solutions. His approach is grounded in understanding customer requirements in depth and designing solutions in close collaboration, a philosophy that aligns directly with Dan-Bunkering’s strategic focus on partnership-driven growth and innovation.

“I am excited to lead such a strong team and build upon the US offices’ solid foundations," said Christian Vandvig Finnerup. "The U.S. market presents exciting opportunities to work alongside our clients in shaping customised, forward-looking services. I am eager to meet our partners, understand their ambitions firsthand, and explore how we can deliver real value together in an agile and solution-oriented way.”

Christian Vandvig Finnerup succeeds Mikkel Søholm-Vestergaard as Dan-Bunkering, USA’s Managing Director.