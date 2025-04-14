Danelec, Aage Hempel Strengthen Global Partnership

Maritime data solutions firm Danelec has reinforced its long-standing partnership with Aage Hempel by signing a new global agreement covering nine of Aage Hempel’s locations worldwide.

The agreement is a significant step in further strengthening Danelec’s global service capabilities.

Aage Hempel has been a valued and long-standing partner within the Danelec network for 20 years, continuously expanding its global footprint while maintaining a high level of service and technical excellence.

The new agreement – which introduces new remote service capabilities in addition to expanded spare parts capacity – solidifies the collaboration between the two companies while reinforcing Danelec’s commitment to delivering support through its global service partner network.

As part of the new agreement, Aage Hempel will leverage Danelec’s cutting-edge Safety Insights solution, which enables remote support for vessels, proactive spare parts preparation, and optimized service planning even before a ship visit takes place.

Additionally, this agreement ensures that spare parts are available at every Aage Hempel location covered under the deal, along with certified technicians trained by Danelec.

“This agreement underscores the mutual trust between our organizations and our shared commitment to supporting our customers while upholding the highest standards in the industry. The Danelec VDR platform boasts the lowest mean time between failures in the industry, and with Aage Hempel’s global support network, we can ensure that if an issue arises, customers get the service they need swiftly to keep their vessels moving safely and efficiently,” said Nikolai Skov Jensen, Sales Director, EMEA & Americas at Danelec.

“Danelec’s VDRs are recognized globally for their quality, durability, and ease of service. We are proud to continue supporting and promoting the Danelec brand worldwide. This strengthened agreement is not just about enhancing our service level, it is about deepening our commitment to our mutual customers, improving response times, and ensuring their vessels remain operational with minimal disruption,” said Steve Reeve, Aage Hempel’s Managing Director.