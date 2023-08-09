Danelec Appoints Senior Vice President for Digital Business

Danish digitalization company Danelec has appointed Christian Treu as Senior Vice President of the DanelecConnect & IoT Business.

Treu will further advance Danelec's mission to deliver essential digital infrastructure that enables more efficient, greener marine operations by optimizing the acquisition and availability of High Quality, High-Frequency (HQHF) vessel and fleet data.

Joining from marine technology company ZeroNorth, Treu’s passion for data transparency and its impact on decision-making perfectly aligns with Danelec's commitment to unlocking access to quality-controlled data to reduce GHG emissions and fuel consumption, while optimizing diverse operations.

He is responsible for Danelec’s digital business and IoT initiatives, with a focus on sustainable vessel and cloud solutions for the new generation of digital applications that demand HQHF data to enable the maritime industry’s green transition.

"We are delighted to welcome Christian to the Danelec family," says Casper Jensen, CEO at Danelec. "His strong track record and passion for driving sustainable change align perfectly with our vision for the future of the maritime industry. We are confident that Christian's strategic mindset, combined with his experience and leadership abilities, will play a pivotal role in accelerating our efforts to make the maritime industry safer and more sustainable through data-driven IoT solutions."



