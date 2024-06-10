Danelec VDR Earns DNV Cybersecurity Approval

Denmark-based Danelec reports it has become the first Voyage Data Recorder (VDR) manufacturer to receive new DNV Cyber Security Type Approval for IACS UR E27, for its advanced DM100 VDR platform.

The International Association of Classification Societies (IACS) has introduced the new IACS Unified Requirements E27 to enhance cyber safety and protect maritime assets from cyber threats, which is now mandatory for all classed ships contracted for construction from July 1, 2024. Covering both operational and information technology systems on ships, these standards ensure that Danelec VDR is at the forefront of maritime cybersecurity.

The approval confirms that the DM100 VDR and DM100 (S-)VDR G2 meet stringent cybersecurity standards, ensuring robust protection against cyber threats. Compliant with DNV rules for classification – Ships Pt.6 Ch.5 Sec.21 Cyber security, Danelec VDRs are designed to safeguard sensitive data and ensure data integrity.

The new certification also adheres to the newly released IEC 61162-460 Ed. 3.0, an updated standard for maritime navigation and radiocommunication equipment that includes specifications for secure digital interfaces and Ethernet interconnections. The DM100 VDR platform is now approved according to: DNV security profiles SP0 and SP1 (edition July 2023), IACS UR E27 and IEC 61162-460 Ed. 3.0.

“Securing maritime technology against cyber attacks is more critical than ever as the industry increasingly relies on digital systems to reduce operational costs and environmental impact. Achieving the DNV Cyber Security Type Approval for our DM100 VDR platform underscores our dedication to safeguarding maritime assets and ensuring the integrity of vital data,” said Christian Kock, EVP Safety, Danelec.