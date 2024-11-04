Danes Granted Visa-Free Entry to China

China has granted visa-free entry for Danish citizens.

The move was announced earlier this year when Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen met with his Chinese colleague Wang Yi during the UN General Assembly in New York.

From November 8, 2024 to December 31, 2025, Danish passport holders can travel visa-free to China for up to 15 days for business trips, tourist visits, family visits or transit.

China is Danish shipping's largest market, so visa freedom is a great help, making trade and travel easier for the Danish shipping companies, says Danish shipowner group Danske Rederier.

"China is the shipping companies' biggest market. Chinese products are shipped all over the world in a big way, and there is a lot of progress in shipbuilding at the Chinese shipyards and in the production of the green fuels of the future. Visa-free entry makes it easier to visit e.g. customers and shipyards in China and generally makes trade between our two countries smoother," says Anne H. Steffensen, CEO of Danske Rederier.

Danske Rederier hopes that the scheme will be made permanent.



