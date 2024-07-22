Darley Names Lee J. Wise CFO

Darley—a Itasca, Ill. headquartered provider of technology and equipment to military and first responders, including pumps for fireboats—announced it has named Lee J. Wise as chief financial officer, effective July 22, 2024.

Wise joins Darley from Covetrus, where he was a Senior Vice President of North America Distribution and Category Management at Covetrus (based in Portland, Maine). Prior to his tenure at Covetrus, Wise was a Vice President of Corporate Finance at Mauser Packaging Solutions. Wise’s previous roles include financial leadership positions within treasury and corporate development for Rockwell Collins, Inc., Treehouse Foods, Inc., Mead Johnson Nutrition Company, and Brunswick Corporation.

As CFO, Wise’s experience and leadership will guide Darley’s financial organization and activities including accounting and controllership, financial planning and analysis, tax, internal audit, and treasury. “I am very excited to join Team Darley. The company’s customer-centric and values-based culture, along with its strategic market positioning, holds great potential for continued growth and value creation.” Wise said.

Darley CEO Paul Darley, said, “We’ve completed an exhaustive CFO search and have found the perfect Team Darley member in Lee Wise. Lee comes to us with a strong financial, business development, strategy, and defense background. We are so excited to have him join our leadership team."

Wise holds a Master of Science in Finance from the University of Indiana’s Kelley School of Business and a Bachelor of Arts and Business Administration in Economics from the University of Iowa.