Davie Completes Félix-Antoine-Savard Ferry Repairs

Canadian shipyard Davie reports it has completed repair of the ferry MV Félix-Antoine-Savard for the Société des traversiers du Québec (STQ).

The car and passenger ferry, originally built in 1997, operates between L’Isle-aux-Coudres and Saint-Joseph-de-la-Rive in the St. Lawrence River.

Repairs on the vessel required over 30,000 hours of work, and the replacement of 28 tons of steel.

Davie crews worked round-the-clock seven days a week to repair the MV Félix-Antoine-Savard so that it could be put back into service as quickly as possible. This constant rotation of work enabled the dry-docking period to be completed about 10 days ahead of schedule.

Upon the STQ’s request, Davie carried out additional work besides the necessary repairs, such as the restoration of the stern thruster, complete replacement of the davit and superstructure repairs.