Davie to Establish Shipbuilding Presence in the US

Canada's largest shipbuilder, Davie, on Monday announced it will establish a shipbuilding presence in the United States.

The Quebec-headquartered company's investment in a U.S. shipyard remains subject to final site and partner selection, Davie said in a statement.

The move coincides with actions announced by the U.S. government to boost the competitiveness of the U.S. shipbuilding and maritime industries, and aligns with the ICE Pact, a collaboration between the U.S., Canada and Finland announced on July 11 to enhance the production of much-needed polar icebreakers.

"The cat is out the bag. Inocea Group will add a U.S.-based shipbuilding facility to Davie Shipbuilding and Helsinki Shipbuilding as part of the ICE Pact to build a fleet of icebreakers for NATO countries," Alex Vicefield, chairman and CEO of Davie's parent company Inocea Group, wrote on social media platform X.

Davie has built more than 720 specialized vessels, including many icebreakers, and is currently constructing the world’s largest orderbook of heavy icebreakers for Canada. In late 2023, it acquired Helsink Shipyard in Finland, which has built over half of the global icebreaker fleet.

Davie has also provided support to a number of American shipbuilding projects such as the U.S. Navy Nimitz Class Aircraft Carriers and Arleigh Burke-class destroyers.