De Nora Signs Service Deal with N-KOM

De Nora Marine Technologies, LLC, said it has entered a formal service subcontracting agreement with Nakilat-Keppel Offshore & Marine (N-KOM), one of the largest shipyard and offshore repair facilities in the Middle East, located at Ras Laffan Industrial City, Qatar.

The deal will expand service convenience for De Nora Ballast Water Management Systems (BWMS) installed on vessels trading in the Gulf region. Specifically, the subcontracting agreement will provide support to shipowners and operators by establishing an after-sales station, which harnesses De Nora technical expertise and N-KOM project management to augment service to vessels trading in the Ras Laffan Port.

Under the terms of the agreement, N-KOM will provide a service backbone featuring more than 2,000 technical staff, including 200 engineers 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week to support ballast water equipment operations, including a dedicated warehouse facility for parts and equipment.

Dimitrios Tsoulos, regional sales manager from De Nora, said, “With our BALPURE system installed on board a significant number of LNGC vessels trading in the region, our agreement with K-NOM gives De Nora a respected strategic, technical partner in the Gulf region.”