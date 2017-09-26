Marine Link
Kandla Port Renamed as Deendayal Port

September 26, 2017

Image: Deendayal Port Trust

 The Indian Ministry of Shipping has issued a notification renaming Kandla Port Trust as Deendayal Port Trust with effect from 25th of September, 2017. 

 
Kandla Port, located on the Gulf of Kutch in Gujarat, is one of the twelve major ports in the country. As per the Ministry’s notification, the Central Government, in exercise of powers conferred on it under Indian Ports Act, 1908, made the amendment to replace “Kandla” with “Deendayal”.
 
While inaugurating various projects at Kandla Port in May this year, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had given the suggestion for renaming of Kandla Port after Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, who stood for the uplift of the poor and weaker sections of society. 
 
The Ministry of Shipping issued the required notification on the occasion of the closing of the year long centenary celebrations of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay.
 
