DeepOcean Extends Charters for Three Subsea Construction Vessels

Ocean services provider DeepOcean has cemented its subsea offering with the extension of its charter agreements with Østensjø Rederi for three vessels.

DeepOcean’s most advanced subsea vessel, Edda Freya, will remain part of the fleet through 2026, with additional options available.

DeepOcean and Østensjø Rederi have agreed to extend the existing contracts for Edda Freya and Edda Flora through 2026, and Edda Fauna through 2027, with additional options available for all three vessels.

Østensjø Rederi has been a partner of DeepOcean since its inception. All three vessels have been under contract with DeepOcean since their delivery from the shipyards.

“This agreement, along with our long-standing relationship with Østensjø Rederi, underscores our commitment to continue to progress this expertise to energy operators across the globe.

“Following a recent, separate agreement to contract the subsea vessel Orient Adventurer, DeepOcean will be able to execute more comprehensive work scopes using two high-spec vessels equipped with vertical lay systems (VLS).

“This expansion enhances DeepOcean’s breadth of subsea services, ranging from survey to construction to recycling, while simultaneously reinforcing its market-leading position in inspection, maintenance, and repair (IMR),” said Øyvind Mikaelsen, CEO of DeepOcean.

Edda Freya was designed in collaboration with DeepOcean prior to its delivery in 2016. The hybrid-powered construction vessel is suited for global operations, with a focus on offshore construction as well as complex maintenance and repair tasks. The under-deck carousel also makes her highly capable for cable laying for offshore renewable projects.

Edda Flora has a long-standing track record as DeepOcean’s flagship subsea survey vessel, suited for global operations, while Edda Fauna is used to provide IMR services at harsh environments of the North Sea.