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Friday, June 26, 2026

DeepOcean Installs Inter-Array Cables at Germany's Nordseecluster A

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

June 24, 2026

(Credit: DeepOcean)

(Credit: DeepOcean)

Ocean services provider DeepOcean has completed the installation and testing of all inter-array cables at the Nordseecluster A offshore wind farm in Germany.

DeepOcean's contract included project management and engineering, the provision of cable protection systems, offshore preparatory works, pre-installation cable route surveys, transport and installation of inter-array cables, cable pull-in and cable burial activities.

Cable-laying operations began in January 2026, with a total of 48 inter-array cables installed between January and April. Termination and testing activities have now been completed.

DeepOcean deployed a fleet of four vessels for the installation campaign, including its chartered vessels Olympic Ares and M/S Volantis, as well as two walk-to-work vessels. Seabed survey services were carried out by another vessel from the company's fleet.

Cable-laying operations were conducted from the Olympic Ares, while subsea trenching and burial activities were carried out by the M/S Volantis using DeepOcean's UT-1 jet trenching system.

"The project operations were executed to consistently high standards, demonstrating the unique offering we bring to the industry. Our adaptable cable-laying and trenching vessels, backed by a dedicated and experienced team, deliver turnkey transport and installation solutions in a cost-effective way for our clients," said Mitchell Pike, Executive Vice President for DeepOcean's offshore renewables division.

Nordseecluster A is the first phase of the 1.6 GW Nordseecluster project and will comprise 44 Vestas V236-15.0 MW wind turbines, delivering a total installed capacity of 660 MW once fully commissioned in early 2027.

The wind farm is jointly owned by RWE and Norges Bank Investment Management.

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