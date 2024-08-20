DeepOcean Wins Vessel Contract Extension in Mexico

DeepOcean won a contract extension with Diavaz for the vessel, Arbol Grande. The vessel will work on Inspection Maintenance and Repair (IMR) services in Mexico for the next five years.

Arbol Grande is a construction and subsea vessel, delivered in 2003 with specifications tailor made for the Mexican market. The vessel has been used as an accommodation and topside maintenance support vessel for several IMR contracts involving saturation- and air diving, as well as other light construction support operations.

“We are very pleased to continue the relationship with Diavaz and committing Arbol Grande on a longer-term contract. The vessel has proven capabilities that fit very well for the southern part of Gulf of Mexico," says Tony Stokes, Managing Director, DeepOcean Americas.

Arbol Grande is owned by DeepOcean and is part of an overall fleet of 17 vessels. The Mexican-flagged vessel has a built-in accommodation for 199 persons and a 60Te constant tension crane, in addition to a secondary 60Te telescopic crane.

Operations will be managed out of DeepOcean’s office in Ciudad del Carmen, Mexico.





