Defense Leaders Unite to Deliver Combat System Capability for SSN-AUKUS

Four major defense companies have proposed the establishment of an AUKUS Combat Systems Collaborative Team in contemplation of a potential role for Australia’s SSN-AUKUS conventionally armed nuclear-powered submarines, under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed Wednesday, November 5.

BAE Systems, Raytheon Australia, General Dynamics Mission Systems and Thales propose to lead the design and lay the foundations for manufacture and integration of combat systems for SSN-AUKUS under agreements to be negotiated with the Commonwealth of Australia and United Kingdom government. SSN-AUKUS will be based on the UK’s next-generation design and incorporate technology from all three nations. The combination of technology from all three nations is intended to deliver a world-class submarine that meets Australia’s long-term defense requirements.

The collaboration draws on over 150 years of collective experience in the design, integration, and delivery from industry leaders across three nations, an expertise that is intended to meet the demands of delivering a combat system for SSN-AUKUS in a way that reduces both programmatic and workforce risks across the program while accelerating speed to capability.

Under the MOU, the parties have agreed to work collaboratively to design a best of class tri-national Combat System as a shared solution for Australia and the UK in support of SSN-AUKUS. This system builds on General Dynamics Mission Systems’ existing AN/BYG-1 combat control system that is co-funded by the U.S. and Australia and leverages the existing industrial base and workforce supporting both the U.S. Navy and the RAN.

AN/BYG-1 is an open-architecture system which integrates tactical control, payload and weapons control and information assurance. The system is installed on Australia’s Collins class submarines, as well as theU.S. Navy's Virginia, Los Angeles, Ohio, Columbia, and Seawolf-class submarines.

The Collaborative Team intend to optimize Australian involvement in Combat System design and delivery, while facilitating skills, technology and knowledge transfer across the AUKUS nations to strengthen Australian industry for the SSN-AUKUS program.