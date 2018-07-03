Marine Link
Delay in Opening of World’s Largest Sea Lock

July 3, 2018

 The new sea lock, which will be the world’s largest, will be opened later than initially planned. Dutch Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management, Cora van Nieuwenhuizen, informed the Dutch House of Representatives of the modified schedule for the completion of the lock near IJmuiden yesterday (July 03).  

The sea lock will be completed 27 months later. The date will consequently be moved to no later than the end of January 2022.
 
The delay will not have any consequences for shipping traffic to and from the ports of the North Sea Canal because the existing Noordersluis lock will now remain operational longer. This does, however, mean that larger ships than is currently the case will not be able to call at our port.
 
In a response to delay in completion of sea lock the Port of Amsterdam press note stated: "We regret this outcome of events. Since the Noordersluis lock will now remain operational longer, the accessibility of ports in the North Sea Canal Area will, in any event, not be compromised." 
 
"The Directorate-General for Public Works and Water Management (Rijkswaterstaat/RWS) has assured us that the ports of IJmuiden, Beverwijk, Zaanstad and Amsterdam will remain easily accessible in the next few years. It is therefore vital that the Noordersluis lock remains in optimum condition," it added.
 
"We remain of the view that the construction of the new sea lock – even with this delay – is an impressive infrastructure project which contributes significantly to the economy of the North Sea Canal Area. Port of Amsterdam has confidence in the successful continuation of the project," said the press release.
 
