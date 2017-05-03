Marine Link
Another Dry Bulk Ship Delivered to Golden Ocean

May 3, 2017

Golden Ocean Group Limited has taken delivery of dry bulk vessel Q Kennedy, to be renamed Golden Kennedy. 
 
The vessel is the third of 16 dry bulk vessels recently acquired by Golden Ocean in an all-share transaction where the company will issue in aggregate 17.8 million consideration shares.
 
Golden Ocean has issued 1.7 million consideration shares to Quintana Shipping Ltd. and associated companies in exchange for Q Kennedy.
 
Following this transaction, Golden Ocean’s issued share capital is $5,893,649.60 divided into 117,872,992 issued shares, each with a nominal value of $0.05.
 
