Another Dry Bulk Ship Delivered to Golden Ocean

Edison Chouest, BP Extend GoM Partnership
Edison Chouest Offshore (ECO) and its family of companies has reached a 30-month alliance agreement with BP, the largest energy investor in deepwater Gulf of Mexico over the past decade.
Kongsberg Maritime, SES Form Strategic Alliance
Kongsberg Maritime Inc., the North American division of Norway headquartered marine and offshore technology company Kongsberg Maritime…
Finland’s Oldest Ferry Goes All Electric
From steam to diesel and now electricity: the oldest operating ferry in Finland will tomorrow become the nation’s first all…
Polarcus Amani Delivered to Sovcomflot
A 5.5 year bareboat charter agreement between Polarcus Limited Norwegian subsidiary Polarcus Amani AS and SCF GEO AS (Sovcomflot) has been signed…
Maritime Educators on Energy-Efficient Ship Operation
Maritime educators from Panama and Jamaica are taking part in an International Maritime Organization (IMO) training workshop…
China Launches First Home-built Aircraft Carrier
China launched its first domestically built aircraft carrier on Wednesday amid rising tension over North Korea and worries…
NCL Makes Inaugural Call to Cuba
Norwegian Cruise Line’s first ship to sail to Cuba, Norwegian Sky, has made her maiden call in the capital city of Havana.
Warship INS Chennai Set to Sail
INS Chennai, a P 15A Guided Missile Destroyer of Indian Navy, was dedicated to the city of Chennai in the presence of Edappadi K Palaniswami…
UNDERSTANDING UV TRANSMITTANCE
Russian Intelligence Ship Sinks, All 78 Crew Rescued
A Russian naval intelligence ship sank off Turkey's Black Sea coast on Thursday after colliding with a vessel carrying livestock and all 78
Wilhelmsen Acquires Drew Marine Technical Solutions
The Wilhelmsen group has signed an agreement to acquire the technical solutions business from Drew Marine. “This acquisition offers a unique
US Navy Christens Submarine Indiana
The U.S. Navy christened its newest Virginia-class fast attack submarine, the future USS Indiana (SSN 789), during a ceremony Saturday, April 29
Lamprell Delivers 9th Jackup Drill Rig to NDC
Lamprell announced the completion of construction of Al Lulu, the final jackup drilling rig in a series of nine delivered to Abu Dhabi’s National