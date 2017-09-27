Marine Link
Thursday, September 28, 2017

LNG Carrier CESI Tianjin Delivered for SINOPEC LNG Project

September 27, 2017

At the naming and delivery ceremony on September 26. First from right in front row: MOL Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer Takeshi Hashimoto. Photo: MOL

At the naming and delivery ceremony on September 26. First from right in front row: MOL Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer Takeshi Hashimoto. Photo: MOL

 Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL)  announced that the LNG carrier CESI Tianjin, which was ordered by the joint venture of MOL, China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited (China COSCO Shipping) and China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SINOPEC), was delivered at Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co., Ltd. (Hudong) on September 26.

 
The CESI Tianjin is the fourth vessel to serve the LNG transport project for SINOPEC announced in April 2013, and will sail under a long-term charter contract to transport LNG that SINOPEC will purchase from the Australia Pacific LNG Project.
 
A total of six newbuilding LNG carriers are being built at Hudong. The first vessel, the CESI Gladstone was delivered in October 2016, the second, the CESI Qingdao in January 2017, and the third, the CESI Beihai, in June 2017. The remaining two are slated to be delivered by 2018.
 
MOL takes a proactive stance in acquiring new projects while newly leveraging this experience in international joint projects, and strives to offer value-added transport services to customers all over the world.
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Sep 2017 - Maritime Port & Ship Security Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News