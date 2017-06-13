Damen Stan Pontoon Delivered to Norway

Related News

IEEE Honors Retlif Testing Laboratories

Independent Electromagnetic Compatibility testing (EMC) and Environmental Simulation testing (ESS) company Retlif Testing…

USS Nimitz, USS Shoup and USS Kidd Depart for Deployment

USS Nimitz (CVN 68), USS Kidd (DDG 100) and USS Shoup (DDG 86) departed their homeports of Naval Base Kitsap and Naval Station Everett…

Canadian Coast Guard Fleet Modernization Underway

ABB said it will modernize 10 out of 14 Medium Icebreakers and High Endurance Multi Task Canadian Coast Guard ships to extend operational life of the vessels by another 20 years.

New Controls, Display Systems for CXO300 Outboard

British company Cox Powertrain said it will announce two exclusive new partnerships at this year’s Seawork International…

Piraeus Port Signs MoU with Shanghai Port

The Cosco-managed Piraeus Port Authority (OLP) and Shanghai International Port Group, the world's biggest commercial port…

BOURBON, Kongsberg Partner on Digitalization

BOURBON and Kongsberg Maritime will execute joint projects under a new partnership agreement to develop new ways of efficient operations in the offshore services industry…

El Nino Signal is Weakening in the Pacific

The probability of El Nino, a warming of ocean surface temperatures in the eastern and central Pacific, developing this year has been downgraded by U.S. government…

SeaBird in Debt Restructuring Proposal

SeaBird Exploration will propose to its bondholders and certain of its other creditors a debt restructuring of the SeaBird…