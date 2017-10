Related News

Exercise Enhances Maritime Security

Exercise LUMBAS is an annual bi-lateral exercise between the Australia and the Philippines, and is being undertaken concurrently…

Arab Women in Maritime Association Launched

A ground breaking event took place in Alexandria, Egypt (15-19 October) when 30 women from nine Arab countries officially…

TPG Founders Acquire 100% Ownership

Indiana based maritime logistics company TPG Marine Enterprises, LLC said it has purchased 100 percent ownership of its primary…

USS Monterey Deploys as Surge Force

The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) departed Naval Station Norfolk Oct. 16, for a surge deployment to the U.S.

Pharos Offshore Names Warder COO

Pharos Offshore announced Andy Warder has joined the team as Chief Operations Officer with immediate effect. Warder joins…

New Container Spreader from Tandemloc

For years mechanical container spreader frames have been a fixture on jobsites, river ports and any other location that utilizes…

Arneson Surface Drives Enhanced with Master Trim

Twin Disc, manufacturer of technologically advanced marine transmissions, has announced an expansion to its line of Arneson Surface Drives.

Minor Lube Oil Discharge in Baltimore

U.S. Coast Guard and Maryland Department of the Environment personnel are investigating and overseeing cleanup of a lube oil discharge near Baltimore’s Inner Harbor Monday.

Newport News Promotes Two

Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) announced two promotions to the company’s leadership team at its Newport News Shipbuilding…

Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group Enters 7th Fleet

The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) and the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group (TRCSG) entered the U.S.

Hatz Launches Online Documentation Portal

Motorenfabrik Hatz said it has created a new online portal which makes available to customers important documentation for…