Horizon Delivers Landing Barge

A new landing barge delivered to Sunset Key Transportation Corporation will provide access to the Sunset Key Resort located on a small island near Key West, Fla.

Ordered to replace LCM8 boats purchased from the U.S. Government that are now at the end of their service life, the new barge was built be Horizon Shipbuilding, Inc., with detail design performed in-house by the yard’s engineering department based on a basic design from Shipwright, LLC. The barge is 60’ long with an 18’ molded beam.

Horizon said it enlisted Gulf Coast Air and Hydraulics for the ramp hydraulic system.

“We were sourcing shipyards that could deliver quickly and Horizon provided that. During construction Hurricane Irma hit Key West, which created even more urgency for the barge,” said Barry Kimball, Executive Program Manager. “Horizon redoubled their efforts to get us this critical asset as soon as possible.”

“This project is a testament that Horizon is open for business and remains capable of producing a quality boat at a good price,” said Travis R. Short, Horizon’s President. “My team was able to deliver the relatively complex barge in 90 days, including the detail design work.”

Horizon said it is nearing completion of an 88’ USCG inspected bunker boat and is currently performing a comprehensive repair project on the TVA towboat Red Wagner in addition to other repair work.