Horizon Delivers Towboat to FMT

Bayou La Batre, Ala. shipbuilder Horizon Shipbuilding, Inc. said it has delivered the M/V Victoria Pasentine, a 120’ towboat with a retractable pilot house, to its home port of New Orleans.

The vessel, the 20th built by Horizon for Florida Marine Transporters (FMT) during their nine years of doing business together, was completed and delivered on April 11, 2017.

The steel construction Victoria Pasentine is 120’-0” LOA x 35’0” x 11’-6”, weighs in at 387 gross tons, and has an ABS Load Line Certificate to operate in the waters between Chicago to Burns Harbor for fair weather voyages. With the house fully retracted, the max air draft is 17’-8”. It is also outfitted for service in certain areas restricted to overhead clearances and draft limitation.

Sleeping accommodations and facilities are provided for eight persons and sound dampening systems have been implemented throughout the main deck house.

The vessel is powered by two CAT 3512 engines rated at 2,011 HP, each at 1,600 RPM with Twin Disc gears. The boat is outfitted with two 175kw Tier 3 John Deer 6090 Gen sets 460v.

Gulf Coast Air & Hydraulics supplied the lift system and associated components for the pilot house, EMI handled the steering and machinery alarm systems and Kern Martin Services has done the interior package for all of Horizon’s FMT builds.