Navios Takes Delivery of Three Bulkers

Navios Maritime Partners, an international owner and operator of container and dry bulk vessels, announced today the delivery of three dry bulk vessels into its fleet.

The Navios Symphony, a 2010-Chinese-built Capesize vessel of 178,132 dwt, was delivered on September 20, 2017. The vessel has been chartered out at a rate of $17,575 net per day until March 2018.

The Navios Aster, a 2010-South Korean-built Capesize vessel of 179,314 dwt, was delivered on August 21, 2017. The vessel has been chartered out at a rate of $14,963 net per day until March 2018.

The Christine B, a 2009-Chinese-built Ultra-Handymax vessel of 58,058 dwt, was delivered on August 11, 2017. The vessel has been chartered out at an index linked charter until November 2017.

Following the delivery of these vessels, Navios Partners has 13 Capesize vessels, 14 Panamaxes, three Ultra-Handymaxes and seven Container vessels on the water.