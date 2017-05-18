Dellner to Launch Heavy Duty SKD Disc Brakes

Dellner Brakes AB said it will introduce two new heavy-duty disc brakes to its SKD range that, through a new modular design, are set to deliver more choice and stopping power for large industrial, marine and offshore applications.

The new brakes will be launched at Nor-shipping in Oslo, taking place from May 30 to June 2.

Designed for stopping rotary motion and statically holding load in large marine vessels and industrial machinery, Dellner’s new SKD 140 brake delivers braking force of up to 258 kN through two brake housings, each containing a powerful hydraulic piston. The SKD 4x140 brake combines two brake assemblies containing a total of four powerful hydraulic pistons to deliver braking force of up to 516 kN, making it Dellner’s most powerful brake yet.

Through its modular design, Dellner said it can also provide larger systems, combining several brake assemblies or customized housings with several pistons, to deliver even more braking power, tailored specifically for customers’ needs.

Dellner has also developed an offshore version of the brake, with corrosion protection and hard wearing paint and pistons that are specially designed to withstand harsh conditions.

“These new SKD brakes have been developed and designed by Dellner’s engineers at our innovation centre in Sweden, using new manufacturing processes that are enabling us to offer these brakes to our customers at extremely competitive prices,” said Marcus Åberg, Dellner Brakes AB CEO.

“Our new SKD brakes deliver more stopping power than ever before and we are confident that this brand new modular design from Dellner Brakes will prove very popular with engineers and specifiers looking for powerful, cost-effective braking solutions for larger applications, both on and offshore.”

“These new brakes are the latest in a long line of innovations from Dellner that includes the launch last year of the world’s very first fully automated electrical ‘stopping, turning and locking’ (eSTL) system. This patent pending eSTL system will also be on display on our stand for visitors to Nor-shipping,” Åberg said.

The new SKD brakes feature cylindrical guide pins that transmit the tangential braking force from the brake lining to the brake housing and mounting stand. As a result, the brake pistons are not subject to any radial forces, which makes the brakes last longer.

The brakes come with a range of optional extras including mounting brackets; double sealing kits; brake pads made from several different friction materials; indicators that show brake pad wear, whether the brake is ON or OFF or needing adjustment; micro switches and electrical control boxes.