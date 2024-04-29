Ammonia Cracking Technology Receives LR Approval in Principle

H2SITE’s AMMONIA to H2POWER technology for ammonia cracking onboard has received Approval in Principle (AiP) from Lloyd’s Register (LR).

The technology is an onboard containerized solution that produces fuel-cell-quality hydrogen using ammonia. This hydrogen can then be used by hydrogen fuel cells that can contribute to the vessel’s electrical power, or the hydrogen could be consumed directly in an internal combustion engine.

Ammonia cracking is gaining momentum as a potential hydrogen carrier for onboard applications and this system is based on H2SITE’s hydrogen-selective membranes that overcome the thermodynamic limitations of the ammonia cracking reaction by recovering hydrogen continuously and resulting in virtually complete ammonia conversion and higher efficiencies at lower temperatures, reducing overall energy consumption and footprint.

H2SITE operationally demonstrated its ammonia to hydrogen power technology last November when the Zumaia Offshore’s Bertha B vessel carried the technology onboard, validating its performance in actual offshore conditions.

"We are proud to have achieved this milestone, as it validates the design and safety of our onboard ammonia cracking technology for decarbonizing maritime applications based on membrane reactors. Having commissioned our first cracker and fuel cell unit last year aboard the supply vessel Bertha B, we are currently scaling up the technology and designing MW-scale units,” said Jose Medrano Technical Director at H2SITE.

The AMMONIA to H2POWER systems will be integrated with both propulsion systems and auxiliary power units to serve a range of vessels, from offshore platforms to tankers and gas carriers.