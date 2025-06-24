Deltamarin to Design Six RoPax Vessels for Grimaldi Lines

Finnish marine engineering firm Deltamarin has signed a design and engineering contract with China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Weihai) for six new RoPax vessels ordered by the Grimaldi Group.

The agreement includes basic and detail design for the ‘Next Generation Med’ class vessels, which will be deployed across key Mediterranean routes under the Grimaldi Lines and Minoan Lines brands.

Of the six vessels, four will sail under the Italian flag and be operated under the Grimaldi Lines brand, while two will be registered under the Greek flag and operated by Grimaldi’s subsidiary Minoan Lines.

Each 229-meter vessel will feature 3,300 lane meters for rolling freight, space for over 300 passenger vehicles, and capacity for up to 2,500 passengers. Accommodation includes more than 300 cabins for over 1,200 guests.

The vessels will be powered by engines capable of running on methanol, making them the first ships in the Mediterranean designed specifically for this alternative fuel.

Additional green technologies include shore power readiness, silicon-based hull coatings, optimized hull and propeller designs, and advanced onboard power management systems.

These features will collectively reduce CO2 emissions per cargo unit by more than 50% compared to current vessels operating on similar routes, according to Deltamarin.

Vessel deliveries are scheduled between 2028 and 2030.