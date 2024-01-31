Deltamarin Inks Design Deal for Stena RoRo’s 13th E-Flexer RoPax

Finland-based naval architecture and marine engineering firm Deltamarin informs it has signed a design contract with China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Weihai) for the complete basic and detail design of a new RoPax vessel.

The new RoPax is the 13th vessel in the Stena RoRo’s E-Flexer series and is the first to be delivered to the Mediterranean region. Corsica Linea will charter the vessel for operation on Marseille – Corsica route from Stena RoRo, with a purchase option. Delivery of the vessel is scheduled for the first quarter of 2026.

The design is based on Stena-RoRo’s proven E-Flexer concept, where each of the vessels are technically and commercially adapted to customer needs. The Corsica Linea vessel will have capacity of 1,000 passengers and 2,500 lane meters of ro-ro cargo.

The vessel will be equipped with liquefied natural gas (LNG) dual fuel engines, which allows future transition to both liquid and gaseous bio/e-fuels. Designed with the “Battery power” classification society notation, the vessel is also primed to utilize batteries for propulsion in the future.