Deltamarin Joins GTT for LNG-Powered Ship Designs

Finnish ship designer Deltamarin, part of AVIC Group, together with France's Gaztransport & Technigaz (GTT), an engineering company involved in membrane containment systems for transport and storage of LNG, has studied the use of membrane-type tanks on cargo and passenger vessels.

For quite some time now, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) has been an established fuel alternative for short sea shipping routes and also acts as a complementary fuel for longer routes. Deltamarin’s references include various vessels with LNG capabilities, and usually a C-type tank is the commonplace solution for fuel storage.

However, when the desired range, autonomy or ship size increase, other tank technologies may become more viable for LNG fuel storage. Among them, a well-known and experienced technology is the membrane-type tank by GTT.

In close cooperation with GTT, Deltamarin has created a unique portfolio of cargo and passenger vessels to save valuable cargo space compared to classic cylindrical-type LNG tank solutions and to enable the use of LNG for long ocean voyages.

The portfolio includes a container vessel, a pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) and a cruise ship. During the development project, each of the vessels was equipped with a modularised GTT membrane tank type solution, which can be adjusted in size from 1,000 to 5,000 m³, depending on the case vessel.

Either one or multiple tanks can be integrated into the vessel. The final fuel capacity is a trade-off between desired cargo capacity and bunkering intervals.

In addition to its existing vast experience in the conventional C-type tank solution, Deltamarin is now able to provide an extensive solution for LNG as fuel with the GTT Membrane tank.