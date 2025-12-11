DEME Set for Monopiles, Cables Installation Job at Polish Offshore Wind Farm

DEME has secured three contracts for the installation of monopile foundations, inter-array cables, and the export cable at the BC-Wind offshore wind farm in Poland.

The combined contracts are valued between $174 million and $350 million (€150 million and 300 million).

BC-Wind, developed by offshore wind firm Ocean Winds, a 50-50 joint venture between EDP Renewables and ENGIE, is located approximately 23 km off the Polish Baltic Sea coast.

With a planned capacity of up to 390 MW, the wind farm will generate clean electricity for around 500,000 households per year.

DEME will deploy its offshore installation vessel Orion to install 27 monopile foundations - 26 monopiles for the wind turbines and one foundation for the offshore substation (OSS).

Equipped with a motion compensated pile gripper, a 5,000-ton crane and advanced ballasting systems, Orion is designed to handle the largest foundations with precision and efficiency, even in challenging conditions.

The inter-array and export cable contracts cover the full scope from engineering through to installation.

The export cable contract will be carried out in a consortium with Hellenic Cables. DEME will deploy its cable installation vessels Living Stone and Viking Neptun for the works. With financial close completed, installation works are scheduled for 2027 and 2028.

“We are proud to contribute to Poland’s offshore wind ambitions and to continue our collaboration with Ocean Winds.

“This project builds on a proven partnership where our teams have consistently delivered complex offshore wind scopes together. With BC-Wind, we aim to bring the same level of precision, reliability, and shared commitment to Poland’s energy transition,” said Hugo Bouvy, Managing Director Offshore Energy.

The BC-Wind contract awards marks DEME’s second offshore wind project in Poland, following its earlier involvement in the Baltic Power wind farm where the company is delivering both export and inter-array cable scopes, further expanding its role in the country’s offshore wind development.