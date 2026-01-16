DEME Takes Delivery of Norse Energi Wind Turbine Installation Vessel

Belgium-based offshore installation services company DEME has taken delivery of its second new wind turbine installation vessel, Norse Energi, at the CIMC Raffles Shipyard.

As the sister vessel of the recently delivered Norse Wind, Norse Energi is purpose‑built to install the next generation of large-scale offshore wind turbines.

Featuring advanced technology, exceptional lifting and loading capabilities, and sustainable design features, both vessels will help reinforce DEME’s position at the forefront of offshore wind installation.

Designed by GustoMSC and built by CIMC Raffles, Norse Energi - like its sister vessel Norse Wind - is engineered to install turbines with rotor diameters measuring over 300 meters and XXL monopiles weighing up to 3,000 tons, even in water depths of 70 meters.

Delivered on schedule, Norse Energi will now be coated in DEME’s iconic green livery.

Together, Norse Wind and Norse Energi will be instrumental in delivering some of the world’s largest offshore wind farms in the coming years.

DEME noted that both vessels are already contracted for offshore wind projects in Europe and will enter service in the first half of 2026.