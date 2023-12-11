DEME wins Saudi Arabia Dredging Contract

A consortium of Saudi Archirodon and DEME has been awarded the second phase of transformation work for the Port of NEOM, the primary seaport of entry to northwest Saudi Arabia.

Based in Oxagon, Port of NEOM is strategically located along the coast of the Red Sea and is adjacent to the nearby Suez Canal, through which 13% of global trade passes. The port will be a critical enabler to the overall build, operations and economic ambitions of NEOM, facilitating the import of goods and materials during the development phase and as a new global port serving the region.

The project will commence in December 2023. DEME will work in a consortium with leading international marine construction group Archirodon to deliver on the contract to form the basin that will enable the world’s largest ships to call at Port of NEOM. All materials recovered as part of the channel development will be used to support the wider development of Oxagon.