Denmark to Bolster Maritime Security with Terma’s Coastal Surveillance Radars

Terma, surveillance radar technology specialist, has signed an agreement with the Danish Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organisation (DALO) to deliver 32 modern coastal surveillance radars, aimed at boosting the country’s maritime security.

The new systems will replace the current radar infrastructure, ensuring continued maritime domain awareness and sovereignty protection across Danish waters. Deliveries will take place throughout 2025 and 2026.

The radar upgrade will enhance Denmark’s ability to monitor maritime traffic, respond to potential threats against critical infrastructure, and protect the marine environment.

The systems will also support the Vessel Traffic Service (VTS), which coordinates the safe passage of ships through major Danish straits.

In addition to the new radar hardware, the project includes a modernized integration platform that will fuse data from all radar sites using Artificial Intelligence (AI).

This capability will improve real-time situational awareness and support multi-domain operations by delivering intelligently processed data to decision-makers.

“This agreement reflects Terma’s enduring commitment to supporting Denmark’s sovereignty and security. As a Danish company with decades of global experience in advanced coastal surveillance, we are proud to deliver solutions that strengthen national resilience and safeguard our maritime domains,” said Henriette Hallberg Thygesen, CEO of Terma.

The new radar systems will be installed primarily on existing towers. Replacement will take place gradually to ensure uninterrupted operational capacity throughout the implementation phase.

The entire coastal surveillance system is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2026.