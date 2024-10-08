Denmark Postpones Hydrogen Pipeline to Germany

Denmark will postpone the rollout of a green hydrogen transmission pipeline between western Denmark and northern Germany by three years to 2031 from 2028, the country's energy ministry said on Tuesday.

Denmark has worked with transmission system operator Energinet to make the timeline more reliable and to limit delays, Energy Minister Lars Aagaard said in a statement.

"This is to ensure interaction between the large amounts of green power from the offshore wind supply, the production of green hydrogen and German demand," Aagaard said.

Work on the transnational pipeline is ongoing in cooperation with the German government, Denmark's energy ministry said.

Germany's economy ministry said despite the extended timeline for the Danish section of the project, both countries remain committed to accelerating its completion, adding that the postponement will not affect Germany’s ambitions to scale up its hydrogen market.

"The pipeline is not the only option for importing hydrogen," a spokesperson for the ministry said.





(Reuters - Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen and Riham Alkousaa in Berlin, editing by Terje Solsvik, Louise Heavens and Bill Berkrot)

