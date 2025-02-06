Denmark Releases Maritime Security Strategy

The Danish government today presented its Global Strategy for Maritime Security supported by the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Industry, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Justice.

The strategy focuses on international challenges to maritime security and outlines three overarching principles for Denmark's work to secure the right to freedom of navigation in 2025-2028.

• Protect Danish maritime interests and assist companies in navigating an increasingly complex geopolitical reality.

• Safeguard the rules-based world order and compliance with international law.

• Promote multilateralism and international and regional cooperation to strengthen maritime security.

The strategy replaces previous priority papers that had a narrower focus on piracy. It focuses on global maritime security outside Danish territorial waters and Denmark's exclusive economic zone.

Minister of Defence Troels Lund Poulsen states: "There is no doubt that both Danish and European security are currently under great pressure. With Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine almost three years ago, a new security reality emerged, which also has implications for global maritime security. In other words, wars and conflicts on land have implications for security at sea, as we see in our own immediate area in the Baltic Sea, but also in important global hubs such as the Red Sea.

“In order to protect the right to freedom of navigation, it is important that Denmark continues to contribute to maritime security across a broad spectrum, including militarily with capacity building in the world's hotspots and with military contributions. Denmark is a proud maritime nation, and our contribution is a prerequisite for safeguarding Danish interests."

International and regional cooperation will take place, among others, in NATO, the EU and the IMO.

The strategy is supplemented by an action plan that will be continuously discussed and adapted to developments in a contact group for maritime security. The contact group will consist of representatives at a technical level from authorities, the maritime industry and knowledge institutions.

“To put it mildly, a lot is happening in the world these days – geopolitical challenges are looming, in our immediate area, in our alliances. New challenges are emerging, but at the same time the old ones are unfortunately not going away – for example, the threats to free and safe navigation. There is every reason to praise the government for maintaining focus on this important work – even with an unwavering and broad effort, as reflected in today's maritime security strategy,” says Jacob K. Clasen, Deputy CEO of Danish Shipping Companies.

“In our opinion, the strategy covers the relevant concerns about maritime security and maritime threats that the Danish-operated merchant fleet encounters around the world - also when it comes to smuggling of weapons, drugs and other contraband. It is a problem that our shipping companies pay close attention to. Therefore, it is positive that the strategy also focuses on curbing criminals' exploitation of vulnerabilities in shipping - such as smuggling.”



