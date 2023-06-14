Denmark Tops Paris MoU White List

The Paris MoU Committee has approved the 2022 inspection results and adopted new performance lists for flag States and Recognized Organizations (ROs), with Denmark topping the White List and Cameroon at the bottom of the Black List.

The White List represents quality flags with a consistently low detention record. Calculations are based on the number of inspections and detentions during a three-year rolling period for flags with at least 30 inspections over that period. In this period, 67 flags are listed: 39 on the White List, 18 on the Grey List and nine on the Black List.

To calculate the performance of ROs, the same formula to calculate the excess factor of flag States is used. A minimum number of 60 inspections per RO is needed before the performance is taken into account for the list.

In 2022 there were 32 ROs recorded on the performance list, and performance levels were very similar to last year.

From the July 1, 2023 the new performance lists will be used for calculating the MOU's Ship Risk Profile.