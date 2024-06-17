Denmark Tops 2023 Paris MoU White List

The Paris MoU Committee has approved the 2023 inspection results and adopted new performance lists for flag States, with Tanzania and Cameroon graded as “very high risk” and Denmark topping the White List.

The “White, Grey and Black List” presents the full spectrum, from quality flags to flags with a poor performance that are considered high or very high risk. It is based on the total number of inspections and detentions during a three-year rolling period for flags with at least 30 inspections in that period.

The White List represents quality flags with a consistently low detention percentage. Flags with average performance are shown on the Grey List. Their inclusion in this list may serve as an incentive to improve and move to the White List. At the same time, flags at the lower end of the Grey List should be careful not to neglect control over their ships and risk ending up on the Black List the following year.

This year there are 42 on the White List, 17 on the Grey List and 12 on the Black List. For 2022, there were 39 on the White List, 18 on the Grey List and nine on the Black List.

Denmark topped the white list in both years.

From July 1, 2024 the new performance lists will be used for calculating the Ship Risk Profile.