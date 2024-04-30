Dennis Tetzlaff Appointed COO Fleet at Stena Line

Dennis Tetzlaff has been appointed Stena Line’s new Chief Operating Officer Fleet.

Tetzlaff enters his new role with a wealth of experience, having worked in various professions within the shipping and cruise industry over the past two decades. Most recently, he comes from TUI Cruises, where he served as the Vice President Fleet Operations & Newbuild.

Tetzlaff has a degree in nautical science and maritime transport from the University of Applied Sciences in Emden/Leer, Germany, but his career at sea already started at age 20, when he began working as a Deck cadet on a container ship in the Caribbean. After finishing his studies, he went back to working on container ships, before joining German cruise line AIDA Cruises, where he worked his way up from second officer to first captain.

From AIDA, he took the leap to TUI Cruises, where he worked as the Senior Head of Nautical Operations and Director Nautical Fleet & Health, before becoming Vice President Fleet Operations & Newbuild.

“I’m delighted to welcome Dennis to Stena Line. He brings extensive expertise from our industry and possesses the kind of curiosity and leadership we need to be a resilient company for many years to come,” said Niclas Mårtensson, CEO of Stena Line.

Tetzlaff was drawn to Stena Line’s vision and values, as well as the company’s broad field of activity. “I like the fact that Stena Line doesn’t offer just one service or product. The purpose of being a trusted link between people, places and societies sits well with me, and I can’t wait to get started and learn more.”

He will succeed Ian Hampton, who will remain with Stena Line and concentrate on new business ventures.