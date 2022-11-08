Derecktor Sets World Record for Largest Yacht Haul-out

As yachts continue to increase in size, so does Derecktor Shipyards’ commitment to servicing them, the company said.

It was in 2021 when Derecktor again unveiled the world’s largest mobile boat hoist, but this time at its brand-new shipyard at the Port of Fort Pierce. With a 1,500-ton capacity, the massive lift can safely haul boats up to 75 meters in length out of the water for service or refit.

Most recently, the 1,500-ton machine at Derecktor Ft. Pierce hauled Coral Ocean, a 73-meter superyacht launched in 1994 by Lürssen. Weighing nearly 1,300 tons, she is the largest yacht ever to be hauled using strap lift technology anywhere in the world.

Derecktor Ft. Pierce is located 45 nautical miles north of West Palm Beach. Situated directly inside Fort Pierce Inlet, the facility offers deep water access to the Atlantic Ocean with unlimited overhead clearance and ample space on the hard for storage or land-based support services.

Combined with Derecktor’s superyacht yard in Dania Beach, Derecktor is now capable of accommodating a much wider range of yachts for repair, complete refit or any conceivable service need.